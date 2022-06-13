Bitcoin price continued its selloff as part of broader declines in cryptocurrencies after a sharp rise in US inflation triggered risk-off sentiment. The world’s largest digital token tumbled as much as 7% to $25,366, at 18-month low. The most popular crypto is down more than 43% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

