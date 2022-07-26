Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls to one-week low, other tokens also sink2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 08:40 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was down more than 5% in the last 24 hours to $1.01 trillion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today sank to a one-week low on Tuesday, buffeted by nervousness ahead of a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and amid harsher regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector. The cryptocurrency continued to linger near the closely watched $21,000-22,000 price level.