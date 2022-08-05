Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls while ether, dogecoin Shiba Inu gain2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark
Cryptocurrencies prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading nearly a per cent lower at $22,971. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.12 trillion, as per CoinGecko.