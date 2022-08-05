Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls while ether, dogecoin Shiba Inu gain

"Despite BTC dropping to US$22,000, bulls still have the upper hand in the market. BTC’s current support is US$20,000, while resistance is US$23,000. We may see BTC regain its US$23,000 level soon. On the other hand, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is slowly gearing up and accumulating power to make a move. A continued rise is likely if the price today returns to the US$1,700 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Global Crypto Investment Platform Mudrex.