Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls while ether gains. Check latest rates

The world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading nearly a per cent lower at $16,869, after plunging to $15,800 level, its lowest level since November 2020 early this week. The global crypto market cap today slipped below the $1 trillion mark, as it was almost down over a per cent in the last 24 hours to $890 billion, as per CoinGecko.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}