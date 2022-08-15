Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises above $25,200, highest since mid-June

Bitcoin price surged above the $25,000 level for the first time since June 13, as momentum continued from a cooler-than-expected US inflation data and progress toward Ethereum’s big upgrade. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over a per cent higher at $25,200. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.23 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

