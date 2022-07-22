“In the past 24 hours, the crypto market was a bit silent as investors and traders digested the recent gains. Bitcoin has been trading above the US$23,000 level bouncing back from US$22,000 over the previous day. If bulls can make a move, we may see BTC trade at the US$24,000 mark soon. Ethereum continued its winning streak ahead of the Merge. If this gains consistency is maintained, ETH may likely regain the US$2,000 level in the coming week. Overall, the bullish sentiment in the market continues," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of global crypto investing platform Mudrex.