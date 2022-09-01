Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin hovering around $20,000 once again, as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading about a per cent lower at $20,073. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

