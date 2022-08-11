Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin, Polygon jump 7%; ether rallies 13%1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Cryptocurrencies prices surged after a softer-than-expected inflation report, with Ethereum leading the pack
Cryptocurrencies prices today surged after a softer-than-expected inflation report, with Ethereum leading the pack. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over 7% higher at $24,348. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 7% in the last 24 hours at $1.21 trillion, as per CoinGecko.