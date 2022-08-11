“There was an almost 40% jump in trading volumes signalling increased participation from the bulls in reviving the market. However, for the publicly listed crypto exchange, Coinbase, things turned out to be a little gloomy. The exchange posted a massive loss of over a billion dollars. It can be attributed to the massive uncertainty looming over the crypto market for the past few months. With the Ethereum 'Merge' expected soon, the coming few months will likely be an interesting period for the crypto market," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.