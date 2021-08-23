Bitcoin surges above $50,000 for first time in three months

Bitcoin has recovered after trading in a range of about $30,000 to $40,000 for many weeks, after it plunged from a record near $65,000 in mid-April. Still, it’s up significantly in the past year. The worldwide crypto adoption grew by 880% between June 2020 and July 2021, according to the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index by blockchain data platform Chainalysis. India ranks second in terms of crypto adoption worldwide behind Vietnam, but ahead of countries such as the US, UK, and China, as per the report.