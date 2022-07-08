“The crypto market continued to rally for another consecutive day as most cryptos showed up in the green zone on Thursday. Bitcoin hovered above the US$22,000 level and is up by more than 23% from the year’s low at US$17,592. If bulls can hold it there, we may see some more upward moves soon. On the other hand, Ethereum also broke the US$1,200 vital level, and the price is not far from its resistance at US$1,281. Shiba Inu also rose after the ecosystem announced to get its stablecoin and new reward token. Overall, the market seems to be on bullish sentiment," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.