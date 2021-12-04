Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bitcoin prices slipped on Saturday as the world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $47,164.46 down 16.6% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin plummeted in early hours on Saturday, falling nearly $10,000 in an hour to a temporary low of $42,000 before bouncing up to $47,000. About $2.4 billion of crypto exposure, both long and short, was liquidated on Saturday, the most since September 7, according to data from Coinglass.com. Bitcoin has shed about $21,000 since hitting a record on November 10 of $69,000.

Besides, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 15.9% to $3,848.23 on Saturday.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $2.3 Trillion, a -16.4% change in the last 24 hours. Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $201 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 38.8% and Ethereum dominance is at 19.9%.

Dogecoin was also red on Saturday. The cryptocurrency fell 22.2% to $0.163772 today. And, Shiba Inu fell 13.2% to $0.00003604 in the same period. The performance of other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar, also were trading with losses over the last 24 hours.

