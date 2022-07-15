Bitcoin, other crypto prices today gain; ether surges 7%, Uniswap rallies 15%2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 08:40 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, rose more than 7%
Cryptocurrencies rose for the second day as US tech stocks also posted an advance and investors got more clarity on the bankruptcy of a major digital-assets lender. Bitcoin price today was trading at $20,474, up more than a per cent. The world's largest token has struggled since hitting a high near $69,000 in November and has been rangebound close to $20,000 for about a month.