Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu fall while ether, dogecoin gain2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was almost flat in the last 24 hours
Bitcoin price today slipped as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly a per cent lower at $21,278. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.07 trillion, as per CoinGecko.