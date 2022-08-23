Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu fall while ether, dogecoin gain

"Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies fell slightly as investors worry over the monetary policies and uncertainties. The two significant cryptocurrencies have dropped more than 10% since the past week after July’s Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting was released. If BTC can close above $21,500 today with less selling volume, we can expect it to touch $22,400 soon. While on the other hand, the hype around Ethereum and merge has slowly started to die, causing the price to slide. The downward trend could be temporary as the merge is still a month away, and ETH may gain momentum before it," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.