In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today slipped as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $57,349, down 0.5%. Bitcoin price had recently hit record high of around $69,000 and is up over 99% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Global crypto market cap surged slightly to $2.74 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained nearly 3% to $4,465. Dogecoin price rallied over 5% to $0.21 whereas Shiba Inu rose more than 11% to $0.000043, as per CoinDesk. The performance of other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar, Solana also were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency products and funds posted record inflows in the first 11 months of the year, as institutional investors flocked into the space despite price declines in the last few weeks, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Bitcoin saw its largest inflows in five weeks totaling $247 million, CoinShares data showed. Ethereum-based products and funds, meanwhile, saw inflows for a fifth straight week, with $23 million.

Total inflows into the sector were $9.5 billion as of November 26, an all-time high. In 2020, total bitcoin inflows were $6.7 billion. On the week, inflows reached $306 million.

