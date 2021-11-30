On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained nearly 3% to $4,465. Dogecoin price rallied over 5% to $0.21 whereas Shiba Inu rose more than 11% to $0.000043, as per CoinDesk. The performance of other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar, Solana also were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.