Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above $50,000 as the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose marginally to $50,624. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has shed more than $18,000 since hitting a record in early November, but it’s still up more than 75% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above $50,000 as the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose marginally to $50,624. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has shed more than $18,000 since hitting a record in early November, but it’s still up more than 75% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Meanwhile, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was trading over a per cent lower at $4,062. On the other hand, Dogecoin prices slipped nearly 1% to $0.18 whereas Shiba Inu also plunged slightly to $0.000038. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was trading over a per cent lower at $4,062. On the other hand, Dogecoin prices slipped nearly 1% to $0.18 whereas Shiba Inu also plunged slightly to $0.000038. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Other digital tokens such as Solana, Polygon, Uniswap, Polkadot, Stellar, Terra were also trading with decent gains over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, global crypto market cap rose marginally to $2.51 trillion, as per CoinGecko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bitcoin, the most popular digital token had fallen about 30% over the past five weeks after setting a record high of almost $69,000 in early November. News that central banks around the globe are considering tighter monetary policy had weighed on risk appetite over the last few weeks.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics