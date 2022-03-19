This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap was near $1.89 trillion rising by 4.09% today compared to the previous day.
The cryptocurrency market today witnessed a broader upside led by strong momentum in dominator, Bitcoin followed by Ethereum. BNB, Solana, Avalanche, Litecoin, Elrond, Shibu Inu, and FTX Token further added to the upside. However, Apecoin corrected steeply today after entering the top 100 clubs of the global cryptocurrency market.
According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap was near $1.89 trillion rising by 4.09% today compared to the previous day. Further, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.92 billion, which makes a 9.94% increase.
Further, the cryptocurrency trading platform, stated that the total volume in DeFi is currently $14.55 billion, 15.83% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.40B, which is 83.12% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
At 14.10 ETH, Bitcoin is currently trading over $41,805 up by 3.3%. However, the digital currency has topped the $42,000-mark and has touched an intraday high of $42,195.74. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, a decrease of 0.38% over the day.
Ethereum surges nearly 6% and was near the $2,970 level. While BNB climbed around 5% and was over $400.
ApeCoin was trending on the market. The digital currency has slipped by nearly 12% currently and was struggling at around $13.16. It has touched the day's low of $12.72 and high of $14.88.
On March 17, ApeCoin skyrocketed rapidly into the top 100 crypto world. This day, Apecoin's market cap was near $4.1 billion making it the 33rd largest crypto token in the world.
However, due to the decline in price level today, ApeCoin's rank has shifted towards the 37th position in the top crypto token.
In other news, the Ukrainian government has launched an official donation website to raise funds. People around the world can make cryptocurrency donations to Ukrania using the website. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Everstake, and cryptocurrency exchange FTX - collaborated to launch the donation website. FTX will convert crypto funds into fiat and sends them as donations to the National Bank of Ukraine.
