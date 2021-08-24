{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bitcoin prices today were trading below $50,000 after rising back above the crucial level on Monday for the first time since mid-May as the world's most popular virtual unit jumped to $50,495 in the last 24 hours as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.

Bitcoin prices today were trading below $50,000 after rising back above the crucial level on Monday for the first time since mid-May as the world's most popular virtual unit jumped to $50,495 in the last 24 hours as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.

As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices fell to $49,166, down more than 1%. Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, surged to $3,302. Dogecoin, on the other hand, was trading marginally lower at $0.31. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano were mixed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices fell to $49,166, down more than 1%. Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, surged to $3,302. Dogecoin, on the other hand, was trading marginally lower at $0.31. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano were mixed. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bitcoin prices has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows below $29,000 touched in June. However, it is still far away from its record just below $65,000 in April.

Market sentiment benefited as PayPal Holdings Inc will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week. The roll-out, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal's cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, US crypto exchange Coinbase last week received its board’s approval to buy over $500 million of crypto. Moreover, 10% of the firm’s quarterly net income from now on will go into crypto assets.

Bitcoin enjoyed a blistering run earlier this year but in mid-May it began tumbling on a range of issues, including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics