"Bitcoin and other altcoins fell slightly lower on Tuesday as bears are more powerful in the market and are not leaving any chance for bulls to enter. BTC has been trading around its vital psychological support level at $19,000, which is crucial for bulls. If bulls lose control over it, BTC's support might fall to $18,000. Since the volume is low, the bounce back might take some time. On the other hand, the price of Ethereum continues to struggle to achieve a bullish trend post the Merge. If ETH can reclaim the $1,400 level, we might see an upward trend. But a drop below the current level could result in ETH retesting the $1,000 zone," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.