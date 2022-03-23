Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today slipped even if it remained above the $42,000 level. The digital token was trading almost flat at $42,256. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 8% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also plunged more than 2% to $2,969. Dogecoin price slipped 0.6% to $0.12 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over 0.5% lower at $0.000024.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also plunged more than 2% to $2,969. Dogecoin price slipped 0.6% to $0.12 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over 0.5% lower at $0.000024.

The performance of other digital tokens also mixed as Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Terra, Solana declined while Polygon, Uniswap, Polkadot, Cardano gained slightly over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to the $2 trillion mark, about a per cent change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the week ended March 18, after experiencing outflows of $110 million the previous week.

The world’s biggest crypto asset bitcoin saw the largest outflows, totalling $33 million, half the amount seen the previous week. This last two weeks of outflows now total $101 million but year-to-date flows remain positive at $64 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

