Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slips, ether gains, ethereum classic surges 22%2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 08:51 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was a per cent higher in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion
Bitcoin price today slipped marginally and it was trading below the $20,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading slightly lower at $19,731. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was a per cent higher in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion, as per CoinGecko.