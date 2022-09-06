"This week started on a bearish note. Bitcoin has been trading sideways between $19,500 and $20,500 for the past few days. BTC might likely test the support around this level's lower zone as BTC struggles to hold its current levels. The current dip could be because of high selling orders over the past week. If buyers can make a move above the $20,000 level, we might see BTC bouncing back soon. On the other hand, the Ethereum Merge is now less than two weeks away, and the price of the coin continues to hold at $1,600. As the activities ramp up, the interest might likely create more demand in the coming days," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.