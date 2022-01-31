Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $37,000 level. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down 2.5% to $36,994. Bitcoin has slipped more than 20% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas it has nearly halved from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down over 3% to $1.75 trillion, as per CoinGecko, dragged by the fall in crypto prices today.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down over 3% to $1.75 trillion, as per CoinGecko, dragged by the fall in crypto prices today.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, fell nearly 3% to $2,512, as per CoinDesk. Similarly, Binance Coin slipped 4% to $369.

Dogecoin price also tanked over by 3% to $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu plummeted more than 5% to $0.000020. The performance of other cryptos also declined as XRP, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Terra, Uniswap prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours.

