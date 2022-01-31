Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Solana, other cryptos fall

Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Solana, other cryptos fall

Cryptocurrencies representations
1 min read . 08:37 AM IST Livemint

  • Cryptocurrency prices today: Dogecoin price tanked over by 3% whereas Shiba Inu plummeted more than 5%

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $37,000 level. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down 2.5% to $36,994. Bitcoin has slipped more than 20% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas it has nearly halved from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%.

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $37,000 level. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down 2.5% to $36,994. Bitcoin has slipped more than 20% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas it has nearly halved from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down over 3% to $1.75 trillion, as per CoinGecko, dragged by the fall in crypto prices today.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down over 3% to $1.75 trillion, as per CoinGecko, dragged by the fall in crypto prices today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, fell nearly 3% to $2,512, as per CoinDesk. Similarly, Binance Coin slipped 4% to $369.

Dogecoin price also tanked over by 3% to $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu plummeted more than 5% to $0.000020. The performance of other cryptos also declined as XRP, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Terra, Uniswap prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies has come under widespread selling pressure in recent weeks. The digital tokens and stocks have fallen together since the start of the year, responding to investor worries about how a series of expected Federal Reserve interest-rate increases will ripple through markets. The Fed last week held the interest rate at near zero with sights of increasing the rates to beat inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!