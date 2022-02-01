“Bitcoin edged past $38,000 with trading volumes picking up considerably as we saw a spike in the buying momentum over the last 24 hours. On the daily timeframe, the BTC trend continues to traverse within the descending channel pattern. BTC continues to remain in the oversold zone, however the RSI has almost doubled over the last ten days to edge closer to 40. A key support is expected at the $30,140 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.