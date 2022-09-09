Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices continue to trade higher. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Bitcoin price today rose to continue to trade above the $19,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent higher at $19,408. The global crypto market cap today was back below the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion, as per CoinGecko.