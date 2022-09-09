On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained about a per cent to $1,641. Ethereum is transitioning to proof-of-stake for its consensus protocol. The latest upgrade to the Ethereum network, known as Bellatrix, was activated on September 6, 2022. The next step after Bellarix will be the Paris upgrade, which boots off the miners to finalize the Merge. That upgrade is set to happen next week.