Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall while Uniswap, Polkadot gain

“Bitcoin traded sideways in the past 24 hours as the market reacted to the Fed’s policies. After collapsing in mid-November, BTC’s price is now back to the $17,000 level. However, BTC is trading below its annual minimum peak of $17,500 in June. If bulls can move above the $17,500 holding on to it, we could see BTC at the $18,000 level soon. On the other hand, Ethereum was seen changing hands above the $1,270 level. The next target for ETH bulls would be at the $1,350 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.