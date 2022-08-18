Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $24,000; dogecoin, Shiba Inu plunge up to 9%2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 08:19 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, slipped about 3%
Listen to this article
Cryptocurrencies prices today fell again, with Bitcoin and Ether both retreating for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly 3% lower at $23,428. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.17 trillion, as per CoinGecko.