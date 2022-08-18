Cryptocurrencies prices today fell again, with Bitcoin and Ether both retreating for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly 3% lower at $23,428. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.17 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

