Bitcoin has struggled to escape a $19,000 to $22,000 range as investors lick their wounds from a rout sparked by tightening monetary policy and exacerbated by the toppling of Celsius and the TerraUSD stablecoin in May. It has retreated from a record high of almost $69,000 in November. Some enthusiasts are forecasting that Bitcoin will recoup this year’s losses once the Fed’s tightening cycle is done. The overall market value of digital tokens has retaken the $1 trillion level.

