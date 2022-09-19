Cryptocurrency prices today remained in the red, hampered by a further drop in the second largest token Ether as well as the prospect of a global wave of monetary tightening this week. Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 6% lower at $18,830, dropping below the $19,000 mark. The global crypto market cap today fell below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 4% in the last 24 hours at $974 billion, as per CoinGecko.

