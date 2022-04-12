Why Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices are crashing today

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, may tumble to $30,000 by June, as per Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX. In a blog post, he also said the same dynamic could drive Ether to $2,500. "Bitcoin and Ether are highly correlated to the Nasdaq 100. If the NDX tanks, it will take crypto down with it," he said.

