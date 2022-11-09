Why Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Solana, other crypto prices are crashing today2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:20 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today plunged below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 11% in the last 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices today crashed after crypto giant Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a ‘liquidity crunch’ at the rival exchange, in a stunning bailout that raised fresh concerns among investors about cryptocurrencies. The move is the latest emergency rescue in the world of cryptocurrencies this year, as investors pulled out from riskier assets amid rising interest rates.