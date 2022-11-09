Why Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Solana, other crypto prices are crashing today

"Most cryptocurrencies recorded double-digit losses in the past 24 hours, reacting to the moves made by FTX and Binance. Bitcoin reached a yearly low at $17,166. Despite the US Fed's interest rate increase, BTC has maintained an impressive performance by keeping the bar above the $20,000 level, but it dropped significantly on Tuesday. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also fell to its support level at $1,300. Other top cryptocurrencies by market cap are also following a similar trajectory. The coming days would be crucial for the entire crypto spectrum," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.