Cryptocurrency prices today: Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Chainlink top gainers

While publishing this news at 09.22 a.m. on June 5, 2022, major cryptocurrencies were trading in green. According to CoinmarketCap, the worldwide crypto market cap is currently $1.23 trillion, up 1.08 per cent from the previous day. According to the data, the whole crypto market volume over the previous 24 hours has decreased by 30.30 per cent, however, the total volume in Decentralized finance (DeFi) is $4.66 billion as of now, accounting for 10.78 per cent of the total crypto market volume. While writing this piece, CoinmarketCap data reveals that the overall volume of all stable coins is now $36.78 billion, accounting for 85.03 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is now $29,749.65, up 0.66 per cent in the past 24 hours and 2.75 per cent in 7 days.
Top Gainers
The biggest gainers in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, include Ethereum, which is presently trading at $1,791.72, up 2.18 per cent in the previous 24 hours and 0.94 per cent in the last seven days. Solana is likewise the top gainer today, trading at $38.24, up 5.42 per cent in the previous 24 hours but down 9.73 per cent in the last seven days. Avalanche is still on the rise, trading at $24.23, up 8.17 per cent in the previous 24 hours and 0.01 per cent in the last seven days. TRON is still trading at $0.07965, up 2.68 per cent in the last 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO is still trading at $5.04, up 3.46 per cent. Chainlink, which has a market size of $3,448,282,624, is also the top gainer, with a trading price of $7.34, up 7.64 per cent in 24 hours.
Based on the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, CoinMarketCap data reveals USD Coin as the top loser, trading at $1.00 down by 0.03 per cent in 24 hours, and Binance USD at $1.00 down by 0.13 per cent in 24 hours. The market capitalization of USD Coin is $54,069,196,578 dollars, while the market capitalization of Binance USD is $18,085,135,138 dollars. In the last 24 hours, the price of Uniswap has fallen by 0.01 per cent to $5.05, Stellar has fallen by 1.36 per cent to $0.1421, FTX Token has fallen by 0.59 per cent to $25.76, Monero has fallen by 2.06 per cent to $189.60, and Waves has fallen by 14.01 per cent to $8.20 the biggest loser in the list. KuCoin Token has fallen by 3.73 per cent to $16.64 and Internet Computer has fallen by 4.06 per cent to $7.51.