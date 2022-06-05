Cryptocurrency prices today: Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Chainlink top gainers

Top Gainers

The biggest gainers in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, include Ethereum, which is presently trading at $1,791.72, up 2.18 per cent in the previous 24 hours and 0.94 per cent in the last seven days. Solana is likewise the top gainer today, trading at $38.24, up 5.42 per cent in the previous 24 hours but down 9.73 per cent in the last seven days. Avalanche is still on the rise, trading at $24.23, up 8.17 per cent in the previous 24 hours and 0.01 per cent in the last seven days. TRON is still trading at $0.07965, up 2.68 per cent in the last 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO is still trading at $5.04, up 3.46 per cent. Chainlink, which has a market size of $3,448,282,624, is also the top gainer, with a trading price of $7.34, up 7.64 per cent in 24 hours.