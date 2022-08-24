"After buyers confirmed their power, Bitcoin has once again bounced off the $21,000 mark after touching the $20,000 level. If BTC can break above the current level, there are chances to see the breakout of its recent resistance at $21,774. Ethereum also made a false breakout of the $1,600 level. If the price can hold above this vital level, bulls have a chance to seize the initiative. The following critical level of ETH would be $1,700," said Edul Patel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.

