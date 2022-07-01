Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin above $20,000, ether, Shiba Inu, Solana also surge2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 07:53 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price has been gyrating around the $20,000 mark after a 56% slide this year
Cryptocurrency prices today gained Bitcoin surging above the $20,000 mark after falling below $19,000 in the previous session. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained nearly 2% and was trading at $20,413. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was up about a per cent in the last 24 hours to $941 billion, as per CoinGecko.