In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose back above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained more than 3% and was trading at $20,479. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $962 billion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, jumped more than 6% to $1,182. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading nearly 3% higher at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu rose over 3% to $0.000011.

Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Tron, Uniswap, Tether. Polygon, Apecoin, Avalanche, Polkadot prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

Crypto lenders, which boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, have run into difficulties recently due to a slump brought on by the downfall of a major token in May and a global risk-off sentiment.

Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy, the crypto lender said in a statement on Wednesday, a week after suspending withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform as it sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives, after the company issued a default notice to embattled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for the fund's failure to make required payments on a loan.

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Toronto-listed Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion in crypto assets. The company also recorded the same range for its liabilities.

Last week, crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, a move that protects its US assets while a liquidation is carried out in the British Virgin Islands.

Genesis, one of the largest cryptocurrency brokerages for institutional investors, confirmed that it was exposed to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and had mitigated its losses.

The crypto industry has been shaken by a series of collapses in recent months including the failure of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD, large U.S.-based lender Celsius network pausing withdrawals and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital entering into liquidation.

