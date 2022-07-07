Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin, dogecoin surge over 3%, ether up 6%2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:03 AM IST
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose back above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained more than 3% and was trading at $20,479. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $962 billion, as per CoinGecko.