Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin, dogecoin surge over 3%, ether up 6%

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose back above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained more than 3% and was trading at $20,479. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $962 billion, as per CoinGecko.

