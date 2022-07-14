“Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Wednesday, but the token's price could not exceed the US$20,000 mark following the recent sell-off. Despite the drop below the US$20,000 level, BTC bounced off the local support level at US$18,931. Bulls can hope for continued growth if the price is above it. However, BTC might take some time to make any sharp moves since it has not yet accumulated enough strength," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investing platform Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}