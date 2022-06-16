Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin, ether surge; dogecoin rallies 9%, Solana 17%2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price today rose over 2% and trading above the $22,000 mark
Beaten-down cryptocurrencies rallied amid palpable relief in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a series of super-sized interest-rate hikes is unlikely. Bitcoin price today rose over 2% and trading at $22,391. The world's largest crypto is down more than 51% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.