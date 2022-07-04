Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin trades above $19,000; dogecoin, XRP surge2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 07:53 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, rose more than a per cent
Listen to this article
Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $19,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained nearly a per cent and was trading at $19,234. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was up marginally in the last 24 hours to $910 billion, as per CoinGecko.