Cryptocurrency prices today gain: Bitcoin, ether surge about 4%. Check latest rates2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today rose with Bitcoin trading above the $19,000 mark after remaining weak in the last few sessions, hampered by a further drop in the second largest token Ether as well as the prospect of a global wave of monetary tightening this week. Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 4% higher at $19,476.
The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up about 0.5% in the last 24 hours at $979 billion, as per CoinGecko. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained nearly 5% at $1,366.
An Ether jump since mid-June that was spurred by hype around an upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain is rapidly unwinding now the revamp is done. Meanwhile, investors are bracing for volatility from the jumbo interest-rate hike expected this week from the Federal Reserve to fight price pressures.
"Ethereum, made a false breakout of the local support at US$1,284 yesterday, indicating the buyer's pressure. ETH has not yet acquired the strength to make a sharp move, but if buyers can keep ETH above the $1,300 mark, we might see further growth," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.
Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was also trading about 3% higher at $0.05 whereas Shiba Inu rose more than 2% to $0.000011. Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as XRP, Uniswap, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Binance USD, Polkadot, Litecoin, Apecoin, Cardano, Stellar, Chainlink, Tron, Tether prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.
Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, is changing its fee structure in a move that may increase costs for some users while lowering them for some of its highest-volume customers, reported Bloomberg.
Starting Tuesday, some Coinbase customers with $15 million to $250 million in monthly volume may end up paying fees that are as much as 2 basis points higher than under the current schedule, according to the new fee structure, which is based on trailing 30-day activity. Customers in other tiers may see slightly lower fees, or find their trading fees unchanged.
(With inputs from agencies)
