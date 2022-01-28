In cryptocurrencies , Bitcoin price today surged above $36,000 level after remaining under pressure in the previous sessions. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading over 2.5% higher at $36,676. Bitcoin has slipped more than 20% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas it has nearly halved from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was marginally lower at $2,374, as per CoinDesk. Binance Coin surged more than 5% to $383.

Dogecoin price also gained marginally by 0.4% to $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu gained over 3% to $0.000020. Other cryptos were mixed as XRP, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Solana, Polygon were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours whereas Terra, Uniswap prices declined.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down 0.4% to $1.74 trillion, as per CoinGecko, impacted by the mixed performance in crypto prices today.

Cryptocurrencies has come under widespread selling pressure in recent weeks. The digital tokens and stocks have fallen together since the start of the year, responding to investor worries about how a series of expected Federal Reserve interest-rate increases will ripple through markets. The Fed on Wednesday held the interest rate at near zero with sights of increasing the rates to beat inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics