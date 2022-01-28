Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today surged above $36,000 level after remaining under pressure in the previous sessions. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading over 2.5% higher at $36,676. Bitcoin has slipped more than 20% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas it has nearly halved from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was marginally lower at $2,374, as per CoinDesk. Binance Coin surged more than 5% to $383.

Dogecoin price also gained marginally by 0.4% to $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu gained over 3% to $0.000020. Other cryptos were mixed as XRP, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Solana, Polygon were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours whereas Terra, Uniswap prices declined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today was down 0.4% to $1.74 trillion, as per CoinGecko, impacted by the mixed performance in crypto prices today.

