Cryptocurrency prices today surge as Bitcoin, dogecoin, Solana, other coins gain

During the brutal cryptocurrency selloff last month, crypto volumes also tumbled. Total spot volume slumped to $1.8 trillion in January, a decline of more than 30% from the previous month, according to a report from CryptoCompare. That was the lowest turnover since the end of 2020. Even at its intra-month peak of $91 billion on January 24, trading was down nearly 50% from December, as reported by Bloomberg.