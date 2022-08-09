Cryptocurrencies prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over 2% higher at $23,762. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up nearly 2 per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.17 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose nearly 4% to $1,769. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than a per cent higher at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu also gained about 2% to $0.000012.

Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Chainlink, Tether, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Stellar, Apecoin, Uniswap, Polygon prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

Asia crypto exchange Zipmex Pte will allow users to partially withdraw Bitcoin and Ether from their trading accounts starting later this week, providing some relief to those caught by the recent meltdown in the digital asset market.

The crypto exchange, that also operates in Singapore, Indonesia and Australia, is one of several crypto firms hit by a $2 trillion meltdown in the market that has forced many players to halt withdrawals and some to file for bankruptcy.

Zipmex, which halted withdrawals in July due to a liquidity crunch after its exposure to troubled Babel Finance went bad, will let users withdraw part of their Ether from August 11 and Bitcoin from August 16 from Zipmex’s Z Wallet

The cryptocurrency market failed to recover from Terra’s collapse in May as insolvency threats loomed large over major crypto lending companies, spreading fear among market participants.

However, July was a great period for Bitcoin, Ether and others. Bitcoin rose 27% for the month, the most since October, while ether added 70% in its best monthly performance since January 2021. Also during the month, total volumes of the Tether stablecoin for Bitcoin and Ether rose, according to CryptoCompare.

Even though crypto has rallied in recent weeks, it’s still well off its highs reached toward the end of last year. Bitcoin's price has been hovering around $23,000, down from nearly $69,000 in November last year.

(With inputs from agencies)